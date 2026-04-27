Severe frost event causes significant damage to 2026 Virginia Wine Vintage

April 27, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines

Vineyards across Virginia sustained significant damage following a late-season frost that struck overnight on April 21, according to the Virginia Wineries Association.

The association reported that unseasonably low temperatures hit during a critical stage of vine development just after budbreak, impacting early-season grape growth and potentially affecting the 2026 wine vintage. Regions experiencing damage include the Monticello AVA, Northern Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and parts of Southern Virginia.

Initial assessments indicate widespread loss of primary buds at many vineyard sites, which could reduce overall yields and alter the composition of this year’s harvest. Virginia Wineries Association President George Hodson said the early arrival of budbreak, driven by a warm spring, left vines particularly vulnerable to the cold snap.

Growers across the state are now evaluating the extent of the damage and implementing recovery strategies. While secondary buds may still produce grapes, they typically result in lower yields and may affect overall quality. Vineyard teams are also focusing on maintaining vine health throughout the remainder of the growing season.

Industry officials say they will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as more detailed assessments become available.

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April 27, 2026, 8:02 pm
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