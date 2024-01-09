Several watches and warnings in effect for the Eastern Shore today

A strong low pressure system impacts the area from today into early tonight with widespread moderate to heavy rain and strong winds expected. The heaviest rainfall is expected this evening in the hours prior to a cold front passage. Areal average rainfall will be around 1.5 to 2 inches in the watch area, with localized amounts up to 3 inches possible. The heavy rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions may result in a few instances of flooding.

High Wind Warning

A High Wind Warning remains in effect from 4:00 PM this afternoon through 4:00 AM Wednesday. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph are expected.

.Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Coastal Flood Warning

For the Coastal Flood Warning, areas along the Chesapeake Bay and adjacent tidal waterways including Cambridge, Bishops Head, Crisfield MD and Tangier Island, VA. For the High Surf Advisory, beaches along the Atlantic coast including Ocean City and Assateague from Tuesday at 7:00 pm until Wednesday at 7:00 pm EST.

Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas will need to be evacuated.

Storm Warning

South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft expected on the Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Windmill Point VA and Chesapeake Bay from Windmill Point to New Point Comfort VA from 1:00 PM this afternoon to 1:00 AM EST Wednesday.

Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Winds will increase through the day, with the strongest winds in the late afternoon through the evening.

Flood Watch

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible from Tue 1 pm until Wed 1 am EST.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from Tuesday at 1:00 pm until Wed 7:00 pm EST.