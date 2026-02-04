Several units respond to residential structure fire in Bay Creek

Several emergency units responded to a residential structure fire in Bay Creek on Tuesday evening.

According to 911 dispatch, the call was received at 4:58 p.m. for a fire on Heron Point Drive in Cape Charles. Local volunteer firefighters arrived on scene to find flames showing from the structure.

Fire units from Cape Charles, Northampton County, Nassawadox, and Cheriton, along with Northampton County EMS, responded and remained on scene late into the evening.

There has been no word on any injuries to residents.