Several units respond to residential structure fire in Bay Creek

February 4, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Several emergency units responded to a residential structure fire in Bay Creek on Tuesday evening.

According to 911 dispatch, the call was received at 4:58 p.m. for a fire on Heron Point Drive in Cape Charles. Local volunteer firefighters arrived on scene to find flames showing from the structure.

Fire units from Cape Charles, Northampton County, Nassawadox, and Cheriton, along with Northampton County EMS, responded and remained on scene late into the evening.

There has been no word on any injuries to residents.

Broadwater Academy

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 4, 2026, 5:30 am
Mist
ENE
Mist
32°F
4 mph
Apparent: 29°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 4 mph ENE
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:03 am
Sunset: 5:29 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber