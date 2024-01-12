Several Sentences Handed Down in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday

By Linda Cicoira

Several sentences were handed down, and a bond was granted in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Gary Lontell Davis, of Onancock, was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison for eight counts of forgery and a count of grand larceny involving property belonging to his uncle in 2018. Davis was initially indicted on 24 counts. All but two years and four months of the terms were suspended. A hearing regarding restitution will be held later this month.

A $5,000 secured bond was granted to 18-year-old Jacen Alexander Horne, of Bloxom, who is accused of carnal knowledge involving a 13 to 14-year-old, and two counts of rape, also involving a minor. According to court records, the incidents occurred on May 12, 2023. Horne was indicted on Dec. 4 and arrested the next day.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cheyenne T. Gobel, of North Street in Onancock, was given a suspended two-year term for stealing a gun belonging to Marcus Riley of Lankford Highway in Painter, and a 30-day suspended term for trespassing. The charges stem from Sept. 18, 2023 incidents. She was ordered to pay $721 to replace the firearm.

Dontrell Cartaize Trader, of Accomac, was given a five-year suspended sentence for distributing cocaine in January 2018. He will be on good behavior for five years and supervised probation for two years.

Defense lawyer Tucker Watson said Trader realizes the errors of his ways, is married now, has turned himself around, and has quit using cocaine.