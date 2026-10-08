Several sentenced in Northampton Court

By Linda Cicoira

A Northern Virginia man received a five-year suspended sentence Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for possessing oxycodone in February of 2023, after obtaining the drug from a “fake” prescription.

Judge Leslie Lilley handed down the term for 24-year-old Jorge Alejandro Manzano-Garcia, of Herndon. The defendant served about four months and a week in jail. He will be on probation for a year.

Manzano-Garcia admitted he possessed the drug in connection with a 2023 scheme in which a Fairfax doctor wrote massive prescriptions and sent people to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and other areas to pick up the drugs. The doctor, who was not identified, no longer has a license to practice medicine.

In another case, 33-year-old Dewann Antonio Wise Jr., of Hadlock Lane in Painter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but seven months suspended for possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Feb. 13. He will be on supervised probation for five years and good behavior for a decade.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said Wise is not addicted to drugs or alcohol. He was strictly selling cocaine for financial gain. His home was searched after a confidential informant purchased the drug from the defendant, the prosecutor explained.

“Drug dealing is a plague on society,” Thornton added. “People die from these drugs. There needs to be some period of incarceration.”

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales spoke of his client’s cooperation with authorities and his acceptance of responsibility for the crime. He requested that Wise be given house arrest.

Judge Lilley agreed to work release, but said approval will be for the sheriff to determine.

Fifty-one-year-old Melvin Rompell Burton, of West Road in Townsend, pleaded no contest to a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine that occurred on Aug. 15, 2025.

Drugs were seized from his home, according to a proffer. In a plea agreement, a count of possession with intent to distribute between a half-ounce and five pounds of marijuana was not prosecuted. A pre-sentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Jan. 4, 2027.

Judgment was deferred for a year for 30-year-old Jabia Damique Brown, of Exmore. She pleaded guilty to attempting to obtain $17,000 from GEICO Insurance Company by falsely reporting that her 2016 BMW had been stolen in August 2024. If she remains on good behavior for a year and pays her court costs, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. A final disposition was set for Dec. 5, 2027. The maximum punishment is five years in prison.

At an arraignment, 56-year-old Andrew William Bunce, of Rogers Drive in the Nassawadox area, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine. He requested a jury decide his fate. The trial was set for March 23, 2027.