Ocean City, Md.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released the official list of the ”50 Best Coastal Towns in the US.”

The story says “we discovered which towns across the States come out on top for a beach getaway.”

With Chincoteague coming in at number 14, several other nearby locations make some of the best seaside vacation spots a short drive from the Eastern Shore of Va.

The towns (classified by proximity to the shoreline) were ranked based on their ‘seaside vacation factor’, which includes beach amenities, natural scenery, community atmosphere, food and drink scene, and activities.

While Chincoteague made the top 20, other nearby locations include Ocean City at #45, Virginia Beach #37, Lewes, Delaware #32, and Assateague Island Maryland at #26.

Assateague Island

With gasoline prices skyrocketing, there are a number of opportunities for vacation fun that do not include long, expensive trips. These locations are all within an average 90 minute drive from most Eastern Shore of Virginia locations.

Global Travel said of Chincoteague “Playing cousin to the horse loaded island of Assateague, Chincoteague is also known for its beautiful wild horses and ponies. However, you’ll also find lovely residential neighborhoods complete with age-old cottages and a sleepy small-town feel and more local life than in Assateague. Be sure to spend an afternoon exploring the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.”

