An Accomack County grand jury issued several indictments this week.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael John Szymanski, of Swan Drive, in Horntown, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of Deputy R. Rodriguez, on Jan. 20. According to the court record, the defendant was being placed under arrest for other charges when the officer said “he resisted (by) striking me in the back several times.”

Carlos Alberto Jordan, of Chincoteague, was indicted on count of intending to sell stolen property between Oct. 5 and 16, 2021, and grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to Wesley W. Townsend Jr.

Dashawn Allan Smith, of Exmore, was indicted on Oct. 14, 2021, counts of credit card fraud and larceny of a credit card belonging to Charlene Lennox.

Yvonne Latanya Austin, of Pocomoke, Md., was indicted on an Aug. 31, 2021 count of strangulation.

Forty-eight-year-old Joshua L. Russell, of Accomac, was indicted on a Feb. 1 count of grand larceny of property worth more than $1,000 belonging to Stephen Walker.

Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Wayne Fisher, of Back Street, in Bloxom, was indicted on a third or subsequent count, occurring in 20 years, of assault and battery of a family member. The alleged incident happened Jan. 1.

Jaheem Hassan Snead, of Onancock, was indicted on April 29, 2021 counts of shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and displaying a firearm in the commission of a malicious or attempted malicious shooting.

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Victor Arvidson, of Oakland Drive, in Onancock, was indicted on Oct. 30, 2021 counts of attempted forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Seth Powell, of Savageville, was indicted on counts of abducting his girlfriend, use of a firearm in the abduction, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The alleged incidents occurred Jan. 16.

The victim recently told a judge she would fear for herself and her child if Powell were to get out of jail. The defendant told the court that he didn’t remember threatening to break the woman’s neck or to punching her in the face. Both of them said they were using cocaine and molly, a synthetic drug also known as Ecstasy and MDMA, that weekend. She said he forced her into the car at gunpoint and made her drive for miles before she got away from him at the Royal Farms in Onley.

