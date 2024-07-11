Several indictments filed in Northampton Court

By Linda Cicoira

In Northampton District Court recently, seventy-six-year-old Joan Stewart Christian, of Parsons Circle in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possessing explosive materials or devices with the intent to manufacture a bomb on Feb. 22, 2023. She was also charged with DWI. Court records state her speech was slurred and she admitted to drinking for hours. She also told authorities of her intent to “use the gas on her husband’s property” to bomb or burn a residence.

Forty-two-year-old Carlette Sharnetta Upshur, of Keller Pond Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of embezzling more than $1,000 between Jan. 6 and 8, from Royal Farms in Cape Charles.

Twenty-one-year-old Lyndon Peters, of Lurelton, N.Y. was indicted on a count of eluding police on April 9. He was also charged with misdemeanor speeding of more than 85 mph and not having a driver’s license.

Thirty-six-year-old Charles Alan Lewis Jr., of the Cape Charles area, was indicted on counts of stealing a trailer, three ladders, roofing materials, and tools belonging to John Johnston on Feb. 11.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawna M. Davignon, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was indicted on counts of possession of fentanyl and cocaine on Feb. 1. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled paraphernalia, and possession of xylazine, a veterinary drug used for sedation.

Sixty-three-year-old Freddie Taft Jacob, of Eastville, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on March 24. He was also charged with a first offense of DWI.