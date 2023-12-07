Seventeen indicted by Accomack Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

Seventeen people were indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury this week for crimes that included malicious wounding of an elderly Chincoteague woman and sex offenses against children.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rosanne Means, of Vine Court in Exmore, and 25-year-old Kevin Parks Lewis, of Greenbush, were each indicted on a count of strangulation with injury, in connection with the Chincoteague incident. Means was also indicted on counts of robbery and malicious wounding. The crimes occurred on July 2. Means told an investigator that it was self-defense and that she felt attacked.

In another case, David Richard Williams III, of Salisbury, Md., was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual battery, a count of sodomy, two counts of rape, and a count of indecent exposure. The charges occurred between May 24, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, in Accomack County and involved two victims who were younger than 13.

Jacen Alexander Horne, of Bloxom, was indicted on a count of carnal knowledge and two counts of rape involving a child between 13 and 15 years old. The crimes occurred on May 12.

Forty-seven-year-old Terrence Anthony Nelson, of Brigantine Boulevard in Greenbackville, was indicted on counts of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child younger than 13. The crimes occurred on May 4.

Forty-three-year-old Tara Dawn Bonniwell, of Mapp Road in Melfa, was indicted on counts of maliciously wounding Jacob Merritt, of Wachapreague, destruction of property belonging to Riptide Real Estate LLC, and failure to stop for an accident involving more than $1,000 in damage. The crimes occurred on July 30.

Forty-three-year-old Corbin Kenji Drummond, of Smith Road in Atlantic, was indicted on counts of malicious assault, malicious wounding, and assault and battery of Danny Rasmussen III. The crimes occurred on Oct. 4.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cheyenne T. Gobel, of North Street in Onancock, was indicted on counts of burglary at night at the home of Marcus Riley of Lankford Highway in Painter, stealing a firearm, and use of a firearm in a felony. The charges stem from Sept. 18 incidents.

Thirty-eight-year-old Markeice O’Bryant Harmon, of Seahorse Court in Painter, was indicted on Aug. 10 counts of being a violent felon and possessing a weapon, being a felon and possessing ammo, and carrying a weapon.

Thirty-two-year-old James Waylon Widgeon, of Willis Wharf Road in Willis Wharf, was indicted on counts of breaking into the Virginia Department of Forestry office on June 25 and stealing more than $1,000 worth of property.

Sixty-eight-year-old Raymond Norman Golt Jr., of Front Street in Accomac, was indicted on a count of being a non-violent felon in possession of a gun, on Oct. 2.

Thirty-four-year-old Andres Angel Santiago, who was living on Red Hills Road in Horntown, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine.

Twenty-seven-year-old Reginald Levant Chavous, of Coastal Boulevard in Onley, was indicted on counts of assaulting Deputy L. Arnold and trespassing at Walmart in Onley after being forbidden from going there. The incidents occurred on July 23.

Forty-year-old Patrick James Berry, also known as Patrick Berry James, of Strawberry Lane in Atlantic, was indicted on an Aug. 28 count of possession of cocaine.

Twenty-three-year-old Jaylen Edward Rogers, of Greenbush, was indicted on a June 8 count of eluding police.

Twenty-seven-year-old Samantha C. Donovan, of Hopeton Road in Parksley, was indicted on an Aug. 7 count of possessing cocaine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Noelle Lee Adcock, of Crisfield, Md., was indicted on a count of possessing Bromazolam, a designer drug similar to fentanyl, on April 28.