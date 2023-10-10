8 Taken to hospital after Truck crashes into Happy Buffet

October 10, 2023
Daily News Headlines

8 people were transported to the Emergency Room at Riverside Shore Memorial in Onley after a pick up slammed into the wall of the Happy Buffet restaurant in Onley Monday.  The calls came into 911 at 12:30 p.m.  EMS units from Onancock, Parksley, Painter, Wachapreague and Melfa responded along with fire units from Onancock and Tasley.

Seven diners and the driver of a Toyota Tundra went went to the hospital after the truck slammed  into to northern wall of the Happy Buffet Restaurant.

The restaurant is now closed pending a structural analysis.

The accident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police and the Onley Police Department.

