Seven Indicted on Drug Charges in Accomack County

By Linda Cicoira

Four men and three women were indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on drug offenses, according to information released by the circuit court Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Dwayne Johnson, of Gull Street on Chincoteague, was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine, possession of bromazolam or fake Xanax, possession of a gun while in possession of cocaine, wearing a mask in certain places to disguise his identity, being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun, destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, and maliciously shooting a t a building or dwelling occupied by one or more people. He was also charged with the misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. The crimes occurred Sept. 18.

According to court records, Johnson told police “He had been in an altercation during a poker game and that others threatened him.”

Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison in 2019 with all but time served suspended for possessing heroin in 2018 after rescue workers were called to his grandfather’s house when he overdosed. He pleaded guilty to that offense.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Edward Truitt, of Potomac Avenue in Salisbury, Md., was indicted on counts of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 14, possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 1, and possession of meth and cocaine on Sept. 20.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mycheal Lezelle Jones, of Lankford Highway in Temperanceville, was indicted on two counts of delivering or attempting to deliver drugs to a prisoner at Accomack Jail on Oct. 14. The crimes involved suboxone strips that were in a glass case. Suboxone is a combination of two opioids used to treat addiction.

Thirty-seven-year-old Amanda Rae Daisey, of Temperanceville, was indicted on counts of possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 18, conspiracy to deliver drugs to inmates at the jail on Oct. 14, and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 14.

Phillip Wayne Hope Jr., of Onancock, whose age was not available,

was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on May 8, 2023.

Forty-two-year-old Sarah May Bowers, with addresses in Accomac, Chincoteague, and Bloxom, was indicted on a count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug on Dec. 4.