Set your clocks back one hour tonight

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Set your clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight.

A renewed effort to change the way Americans observe Daylight Saving Time is drawing attention in Washington, with supporters pushing for longer-lasting evening daylight and an end to the twice-a-year clock change.

Under current federal law, most of the United States moves clocks forward one hour in March and back one hour in November. This Sunday, November first, marks the return to standard time, when clocks will be turned back one hour.

The debate in Congress centers on whether to extend Daylight Saving Time throughout the year, rather than switching back to standard time each fall.

Supporters say keeping the clocks forward would provide more daylight during the evening hours, benefiting businesses, outdoor recreation and families after work and school. They also argue it would eliminate the disruption caused by changing clocks twice a year.

Opponents, however, raise concerns about darker winter mornings, particularly for schoolchildren and people commuting to work. Some sleep experts also favor permanent standard time, arguing that it better aligns with the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Any change would require congressional action. Federal law currently allows states to adopt permanent standard time, but states cannot independently establish permanent Daylight Saving Time without authorization from Congress.

For now, Virginia and the rest of the East Coast will continue following the existing schedule unless federal lawmakers approve a change.

The debate continues as Americans prepare to set their clocks back this weekend.