Senators Warner & Kaine add Tangier fill money to Senate draft of Government Spending Legislation

US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have announced funding for Tangier fill project has been included in the Senate’s draft of an upcoming spending bill.

As part of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations process, members of Congress were able to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects in Virginia. The Senators worked to secure more than $111 million for community projects across the Commonwealth. In addition to battling for these priorities, the Senators will work to ensure funds obtained by Virginia House members also remain in the final spending bills.

The Senators successfully secured $500,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Tangier to continue design efforts for using dredged material for beneficial use, including obtaining the necessary environmental authorizations, and to execute contracts to build structures, such as breakwaters, to keep dredged material in place. These structures will help address the loss of habitat and eroding shoreline, recurrent coastal flooding, and coastal storms to protect residents and infrastructure on Tangier Island.