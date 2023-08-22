Senators Kaine and Warner announce two projects for Northampton County

August 22, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
US Capitol

US Senators Tim Kaine and John Warner have announced funding for two Northampton County projects.

As part of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations process, members of Congress were able to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects in Virginia. The Senators worked to secure more than $111 million for community projects across the Commonwealth. In addition to battling for these priorities, the Senators will work to ensure funds obtained by Virginia House members also remain in the final spending bills.

The Senators successfully secured $197,000 for the Eastern Shore Foundation to support a prototyping and training center for advanced manufacturing in Northampton County. This would help train workers for jobs in local industries.

The Senators also successfully secured $159,000 for the Eastern Shore Rural Health System to provide pediatric dental services in Northampton County

