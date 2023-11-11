Senator Lynwood Lewis addresses ES Christian Businessmen

By Bill Sterling

Lynwood W. Lewis Jr., right, who represented the Eastern Shore of Virginia for 20 years in the General Assembly before announcing earlier this year he would not run for reelection, was the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association.

Lewis was elected to the House of Delegates in 2003 to represent the 100th district and then won a special election in 2014 for Virginia’s 6th Senate district. Lewis, known for his bipartisan approach, said the divisiveness in the current political climate was a major factor in his decision not to seek reelection.

At left is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, a group which meets mostly to promote ethical decisions and Christian principles in all business dealings.