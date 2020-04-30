This year’s ESVA Chamber Annual Eggs N Issues Breakfast took on a different but very familiar role for those in attendance: it was all digital.

Approximately 40 business owners, activists and government officials took part in the semi-annual event. While the normal topic of the Virginia General Assembly was discussed, the conversation centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Northam’s orders, tourism initiatives and more.

Below you’ll find audio from each question with both Senator Lynwood Lewis and Delegate Rob Bloxom’s answers:

Senator Lynwood Lewis’ opening statement

Delegate Rob Bloxom’s opening statement

A question from Northampton County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski on testing capability

A question from Matt Hagler on the ambiguity of the reopening guidelines for businesses

Sue Johnson asks about COVID-19 testing for children

Tangier Island Town Manager Laurie Thomas asks about town elections

Tangier Island Mayor James Ooker Eskridge asks whether the testing will be for the virus only or for both the virus and antibodies

Sue Mastyl, with Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, asks about the status of the Hampton Roads Sanitation District assuming control of certain towns waste water and sewage treatment on the Eastern Shore.

Tommy Clarke, via Robie Marsh, asks about whether flounder landing and quotas can be changed

The Eastern Shore Post’s Carol Vaughn asks about the plight of the Tyson and Perdue employees during COVID-19

Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Evelyn Shotwell asks about including Chambers and other 501c6 organizations in the Payroll Protection Plan and other government bailouts.

Ruth Anne Mason, from the Waterside Inn on Chincoteague, via Robie Marsh, asks about potential Virginia Tourism marketing campaigns following the resumption of normal activities.

Senator Lynwood Lewis’ closing remarks, where he discussed investments that have to be postponed due to the economic shutdown and his optimism over a resumption of normalcy following COVID-19.

Delegate Rob Bloxom’s closing remarks. Delegate Bloxom discusses the need to adjust to the new normal so Virginians can return to work while still practicing precautions.

The full audio of the Eggs and Issues can be heard here.

