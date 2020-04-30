Senator Lewis and Delegate Bloxom discuss COVID-19 and more at ESVA Chamber’s Eggs n Issues
Apr 30, 2020
This year’s ESVA Chamber Annual Eggs N Issues Breakfast took on a different but very familiar role for those in attendance: it was all digital.
Approximately 40 business owners, activists and government officials took part in the semi-annual event. While the normal topic of the Virginia General Assembly was discussed, the conversation centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Northam’s orders, tourism initiatives and more.
Below you’ll find audio from each question with both Senator Lynwood Lewis and Delegate Rob Bloxom’s answers:
Delegate Rob Bloxom’s closing remarks. Delegate Bloxom discusses the need to adjust to the new normal so Virginians can return to work while still practicing precautions.
Governor Northam announced funding to help combat COVID-19 and support impacted businesses. The Governor released $1.5 million dollars of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Rapid Response fundin...