Senator Bill DeSteph continues Thanksgiving Tradition serving meals with Judeo-Christian Outreach Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Continuing a tradition now spanning well over a decade, Senator Bill DeSteph again volunteered his time this Thanksgiving to prepare and serve meals for the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC). Due to ongoing construction at JCOC, this year’s Thanksgiving meal service took place at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

Meal preparation will began at 7:00 AM on Thursday, November 27, at Yiannis Wine & Food, located at

401 N. Great Neck Road. Volunteers assisted with cooking and packaging meals for delivery to Mount Olive Baptist Church between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Senator DeSteph has again organized a full and traditional Thanksgiving menu for the event, ensuring that individuals and families in need can enjoy a warm holiday meal. The same food served at this event is the same food Senator DeSteph prepares for his own family at home—made from the very same recipes. This year’s preparation includesd smoking and providing 50 turkeys, continuing the Senator’s tradition of offering a true, home-style Thanksgiving feast. This annual effort reflects the Senator’s deep commitment to service, gratitude, and supporting the mission of JCOC.

“This time of year reminds us of all we have to be thankful for, and it also calls us to remember those who may be struggling,” Senator DeSteph said. “As we gather with our own families, it is important that we extend the spirit of Thanksgiving to our neighbors in need. I am honored to continue this tradition and grateful to all who join us in serving the community.”

Senator DeSteph remains a strong supporter of the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, whose mission is to empower homeless individuals, families, and veterans to overcome crisis and work toward long-term stability, independence, and productivity. He encourages members of the public to support the organization’s critical work, adding, “Anyone wishing to help further the JCOC mission can visit their website at JCOC.org.”

Expressing his appreciation for the volunteers who make this effort possible each year, Senator DeSteph stated, “I am tremendously thankful for the many dedicated volunteers and staff who give their time on Thanksgiving to help others. Their generosity truly captures the spirit of the holiday and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”