Section of Rt. 316 Dedicated in Memory of Fallen Firefighter

A stretch of Route 316 in Accomack County has now been officially dedicated in honor of a local firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

County leaders and VDOT have named the section of Route 316 between Parksley and Bloxom after David R. Chew Jr., who died while responding to a call in 2016.

Chew joined the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company in 2001 and rose through the ranks to lieutenant. He also served Accomack County as an EMT.

Beyond emergency service, Chew was known for his commitment to the community. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and served as a minister at Hallwood Methodist Church after years at Greenbackville Methodist Church.

At the Parksley Memorial Day event Monday, Supervisor Jeff Parks read the resolution officially dedicating the roadway in Chew’s memory. Family members, including Chew’s wife Becky and son David, attended the ceremony alongside relatives and community supporters.

Mayor Frank Russell reflected on Chew’s funeral, describing it as the largest he had ever witnessed, with firefighters from several states gathering to pay their respects.

Officials say the road dedication serves as a lasting tribute to Chew’s service, leadership, and sacrifice.