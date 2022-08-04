By Linda Cicoira

Another young town man was indicted this week in Accomack Circuit Court on premeditated murder and related charges in connection with the death of a Painter resident who was shot multiple times in his car on Johnson Street in Onancock last October.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel David Douglas, of Market Street, was 17 when the shooting occurred. He turned 18 about two weeks later. Douglas will be tried as an adult for the Oct. 13 counts of murder in the first- and second-degree of 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph, of Fooks Lane in Painter; attempted armed robbery of Joseph; conspiracy to commit robbery; use or attempted use a firearm in a threatening manner in robbery; and use of a firearm in a felony.

Douglas was also indicted for escape. He allegedly escaped custody on May 18 after being arrested at Perdue Foods where he had been working for two days. The court record states he ran, from police and, across Lankford Highway to get away from the officer. He is being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

Several months ago, 18-year-old Jordan Eric Ames, of Hill Street, in Onancock, a local high school student, was indicted for the same offenses. He was also 17 when the shooting took place. A 15-year-old male was also charged with the crimes. His name is being withheld because of his age.

Police were called to Johnson Street at about 3:15 p.m., that day for reports of a single-vehicle crash and gunshots being heard. When officers arrived, they found Joseph inside the vehicle he had been driving. According to a court document, Joseph had been shot nine times in the head, face, and upper body.

From watching a security video, a town officer recognized someone “with the characteristics” of Ames leaving the scene of the shooting. When the defendant was contacted, he told police he had gotten out of school early and had met Joseph to buy marijuana. The record stated the house was searched after permission was given by Ames and his mother. A photo of Ames holding a handgun, an empty box of ammunition, and a .40 caliber round, were among the items that were found.

The court record also states, “The vehicle drove rapidly forward and struck a light pole without deploying (its) airbags, the impact cracked the light pole in half. The vehicle reversed rapidly and came to rest again in its original location.” Joseph “was found comatose in the vehicle, and never regained consciousness during about a day and a half of medical treatment” before dying. An autopsy “confirmed injuries in the eyes, face, brain, neck vasculature and right lung” from the shooting. The only injury from the car crash was to his lip.”

