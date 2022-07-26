The VMRC is investigating another fish spill in Northampton County. According to a witness at the scene, the spill occurred Monday afternoon and according to law enforcement officers at the scene it was not immediately reported.

Tuesday morning, Richard Hatch reported to ShoreDailyNews.com that there were four people on the beach picking up red drum that were among the menhaden washed up on the shore, who then transported them to one of the nine menhaden boats that were still in the area.

According to Hatch, one of the workers said that the clean up crews, from Norfolk and Portsmouth, did not have anyone available to clean the beach at this time. Hatch reported that there could be many thousands of menhaden on the beach.

We called the VMRC who reported that they have been notified of the spill and are in the process of investigating the incident. We are awaiting further details from the VMRC.

.

Photos courtesy: Richard Hatch

.