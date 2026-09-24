Second Eastern Shore Rail Trail segment opens in Cheriton

The second completed segment of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail opened to the public Monday in Cheriton, adding another 1.4 miles to the growing trail system planned to eventually stretch from Cape Charles to Hallwood.

The Virginia Department of Transportation officially opened the Cheriton Segment on Sept. 21. The new paved shared-use path runs between Route 13, or Lankford Highway, and Sunnyside Road and is designed for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project also includes a new trailhead parking lot just north of Country Place and a half-mile of striped bicycle lanes along Sunnyside Road extending from the shared-use path to South Bayside Road.

The Cheriton Segment connects with the 2.2-mile Cape Charles Segment, which opened Aug. 20. Together, the first two completed portions provide 3.6 continuous miles of shared-use trail in Northampton County.

The two segments were constructed as part of a $3.9 million VDOT project awarded to Branscome, Inc. Construction began in April 2025 and was completed ahead of the overall contract completion date scheduled for mid-fall.

The Cape Charles Segment begins at Fig Street and Mason Avenue in Cape Charles and extends to the shopping center near Route 13 and Country Place. It also includes a trailhead parking lot at Mason Avenue and Fig Street.

The newly opened Cheriton Segment continues north from the Route 13 and Country Place area to Sunnyside Road.

VDOT said some final work remains, including grass cutting and seeding, and cyclists and pedestrians should remain alert for crews working along the trail.

The completed sections are part of the larger Eastern Shore Rail to Trail project, which envisions a 49.1-mile trail extending from Cape Charles north to Hallwood.