Search for the Shamrocks Returns to Chincoteague Island, Virginia March 20–21, 2026

The Historic Main Street Merchants Association is excited to announce the return of Search for the Shamrocks, a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day–themed scavenger hunt taking place on Friday and Saturday, March 20–21, 2026.

The event will be held throughout downtown Chincoteague Island, with hours on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Search for the Shamrocks invites participants of all ages to explore local businesses and locations while following clues and solving a festive riddle. Once completed, participants will be entered into more than 35 prize drawings, featuring gifts and prizes generously donated by local merchants.

“This event is a wonderful way for families, visitors, and residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while supporting our local businesses,” said a representative of the Historic Main Street Merchants Association. “It brings our community together and showcases everything that makes Chincoteague special.”

The scavenger hunt is free to participate and is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages. Participants can pick up their game materials at participating locations and begin their search for hidden shamrocks throughout the island. Costumes are not required but definitely add to the fun!

More information, including event details and updates, can be found at www.chincoteaguemerchants.com or on the association’s Facebook event page.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Nicole Miller at [email protected] or 443-614-6801.