A seafood delivery truck went down the Smith Beach boat ramp and into The Gulf Wednesday morning.

The calls to emergency personnel went out around 11:00 AM. According to reports at the scene, the driver was able to get out of the truck unharmed. Local good Samaritans attempted to pull the truck out of the water unsuccessfully.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has dispatched divers at the scene.

ShoreDailyNews.com has reached out to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

