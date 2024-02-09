Seabreeze Apartments in Cape Charles Condemned 11 Adults and 8 Children Dislocated

During a joint inspection on February 8, 2024, of the Seabreeze Apartments, a Project-Based

Section 8 Complex, under HUD & USDA Rural Development located at 201 Washington Ave.,

Cape Charles; HUD and Town officials found significant safety concerns in 11 of the 28 units

that prompted the Town Building Official to declare them unsafe and uninhabitable. This

required the immediate dislocation of 11 adults and 8 children.

The Town immediately began close coordination with representatives from HUD, the ANPDC

Regional Housing Authority, and the complex’s management company, to help facilitate the

housing and transportation needs of these displaced tenants. All tenants were temporarily placed

in local hotels the evening of February 8 th and can stay there while efforts continue to help secure

them longer-term housing.

The remaining 7 occupied units in the apartment complex are unaffected, and those tenants should

not experience any further disruption. The matter of addressing the uninhabitable units will be

taken up between the owners, USDA, and the management company in the coming weeks. The

Town will continue to monitor the situation and assist as needed.

Contact: Libby Hume, Town Clerk Town of Cape Charles [email protected]