Former congressman Scott Taylor has announced that he will be a candidate to regain his seat in the House of Representatives in the November general election. Taylor, appearing on WAVY TV 10, will face fellow Republicans Ben Loyola, Jarome Bell and Andy Baan in the June primary. Taylor lost to Luria in 2018 by approximately 2 percent of the vote. The election was viewed as a referendum on President Trump and was marred by a staffer who was accused of voter fraud. Taylor served as a congressman in the Second District from 2016 until 2018.

Luria recently voted to impeach President Donald Trump and yesterday announced her support of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taylor who was born and raised on the Eastern Shore started the process that resulted in current plans to have the Eastern Shore join the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. Taylor earlier indicated his intention to run against Senator Mark Warner but has decided to seek his old seat instead.

Taylor said one of his reasons for running again is his opposition to Luria’s decision to vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Luria released a statement that said, ” I’m looking forward to seeing a spirited debate among Ben Loyola, Jarome Bell, Andy Baan and Scott Taylor in the Republican Primary.”