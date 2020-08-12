Both Accomack and Northampton County School parents have been sent letters containing surveys to determine whether their child or children will come to school this fall or stay at home and participate in their education through virtual learning. Accomack County Superintendent Chris Holland and Dr.Rhonda Hall appearing on Shore Talk Tuesday said it is very important for parents to make a decision and let the school systems know as soon as possible so classroom and bus space can be calculated.

Both counties have adopted the hybrid approach which will give parents the option of weather to send their students to school for two days a week and learn virtually at home the other two or attend all of their classes virtually. School officials are reaching out to those parents who have not yet responded.

Dr. Hall said that because classes have to be designed to allow social distancing, it would be much easier for a student to move from the hybrid program to learning virtually

