Some residents of the Town of Onley have reported receiving letters from the Onley Police Department asking for donations. The Onley Police Department did not issue these letters, as the the Onley Police Department does not solicit donations.

The letter urges residents to mail a donation to a post office box in Merrifield, Virginia. The Town of Onley and the Onley Police Department did not authorize this campaign.

Be aware that in some instances, scammers may also use a technique called “spoofing,” where they are able to mimic the Town of Onley’s phone number on a member’s caller ID.

Please be on the alert for these scams.

If you have any doubt about a person representing the Town of Onley or Town of Onley Police Department, please call the Onley office immediately at 757-787-3985.