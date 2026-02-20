Scams abound in our modern age

February 20, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Report of rental scams locally are on the rise, and scammers are posting fake rental ads online, especially on platforms like Facebook, using stolen photos from real estate listings.

These fraudulent posts often advertise houses at extremely low prices, such as a three-bedroom home for $650 a month and may claim “no credit check,” “utilities included,” or “move in immediately.”

The goal is to pressure renters into sending deposits or application fees before ever seeing the property. Once the money is sent, the scammer usually disappears, and the victim often learns the home was never available for rent in the first place.

In many cases, the property is actually for sale, already rented, or belongs to someone completely unrelated. Unfortunately, these payments are often made through untraceable methods, making it difficult to recover the funds.

According to Linda Baylis Spence, a local realtor, a good rule to remember is never send money or provide personal information without touring the home and verifying the listing through a licensed real estate professional.

“If a rental deal seems too good to be true, it likely is,” she said.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 20, 2026, 7:46 am
Mist
SE
Mist
45°F
7 mph
Apparent: 41°F
Pressure: 1006 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 7 mph SE
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:46 am
Sunset: 5:46 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber