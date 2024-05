The Town of Parksley has recieved reports unauthorized letters are circulating asking for donations on behalf of the town.

Town officials are asking if you receive a letter from the Parksley Town Council requesting donations of any sort, it is not from the Town and is a scam. Do not send in any donations.

You may report it to Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757)787-1131 or Virginia State Police at (757)787-5813.

