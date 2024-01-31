Scammers once again targeting ANEC members

Some members of A&N Electric Cooperative have reported attempted phone scams targeting our service area.

Most of the recent reports involve area businesses.

The business is contacted by phone and told their electric service will be disconnected if immediate payment is not made.

Please be on the alert for this scam or any other scam that attempts to pressure a co-op member into making an immediate payment over the phone and never give out personal information to the caller.

While this recent wave of scam calls has targeted area businesses, scammers have been known to contact residential co-op members as well.

If you have any doubt about a person representing the cooperative, please hang up the phone and call the cooperative immediately at 757-787-9750.