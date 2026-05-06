Scammers claiming DMV violations targeting ESVA residents

Residents across Virginia’s Eastern Shore are being warned about a scam text message falsely claiming to be from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), threatening license suspension and demanding immediate payment for supposed “unsettled traffic breaches.”

The message, which has been circulating widely in recent days, tells recipients they are in violation of Virginia Code § 46.2-395 and must pay fines through a suspicious website link or risk losing their driving privileges. It also urges users to reply to the message and reopen it to activate the link — a common tactic used by scammers to bypass phone security protections.

Officials say the message is fraudulent and not affiliated with the Virginia DMV. The agency does not send unsolicited text messages demanding immediate payment or threatening suspension in this manner, nor does it direct customers to third-party payment websites.

Cybersecurity experts note several red flags in the message, including:

Urgent and threatening language designed to pressure quick action

A web address that does not match an official Virginia government domain

Instructions to reply or interact with the message to enable a link

Grammatical errors and unusual phrasing

Residents who receive the message are advised not to click the link, reply, or provide any personal or financial information. Instead, they should delete the message and report it as spam through their mobile carrier.

Anyone concerned about the status of their driver’s license or vehicle registration should contact the Virginia DMV directly through its official website or customer service channels.

Scams like this often increase during busy travel seasons and tax periods, and staying cautious can help prevent identity theft and financial loss.