Early Saturday morning at approximately 6:17 a.m., the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a motor vehicle crash that had resulted in a single fatality.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at 5106 Fleming Road, in Accomack County. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, Isaiah D. Townsend, was traveling northbound on Fleming Road, when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram traveling in the southbound lanes. Townsend, 20 years old of the 35200 block of Raymond Townsend Lane, of Horntown, Virginia, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the accident.

Notification has been made to family members.