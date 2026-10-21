Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

Eastern Shore residents can safely dispose of unused or expired medications Saturday, October 24, during a drive-thru collection event at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Riverside Health is partnering with local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications.

Accepted items include prescription tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of medication. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.

Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted.