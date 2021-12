It’s getting close to Christmas but Santa has generously agreed to visit our WESR Studios Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. and talk to the children of the Eastern Shore. Santa will field calls from children live on the air. The show will also be covered live on the Kelley on WESR Facebook page.

Last year’s visit was very successful.

So, have your radio or app on and gather the kids to talk to Santa Friday from 6 until 8 pm on 103 The Shore WESR.