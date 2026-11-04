Sanford Native CL Marshall III Wins Seat in Maryland House of Delegates

November 4, 2026
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Republican C.L. Marshall III has won the Maryland House of Delegates District 38A race, defeating Democrat Shelley Johnson.

According to unofficial election returns, Marshall received 8,714 votes, or 60.9 percent, compared with Johnson’s 5,585 votes, or 39.1 percent. Nine write-in votes were also recorded.

District 38A includes all of Somerset County and portions of Worcester and Wicomico counties.

Marshall is a Pocomoke City Council member and owner and operator of Tangier Sound Charters. He has also worked as a commercial waterman and in agriculture and food service.

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