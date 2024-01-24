Salvation Army thanks everyone for support over holiday season

January 24, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The Accomack County Salvation Army Unit thanked everyone for their support both financially and those who volunteered as bell ringers for the holiday season.   According to President Leah Trader,  doners and volunteers were “incredibly generous with their time and monetary donations which allowed the unit to be of assistance to county citizens in their time of need.”

Trader continued, ” it is our mission to be of assistane to the residents of Accomack County.If you would like to join us by becoming a volunteer team member pleas contact us at 757-710-0187.”

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 24, 2024, 6:11 am
Overcast clouds
SE
Overcast clouds
45°F
4 mph
Apparent: 42°F
Pressure: 1032 mb
Humidity: 81%
Winds: 4 mph SE
Windgusts: 34 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 5:16 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

NAPA Specials January February

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber