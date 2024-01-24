Salvation Army thanks everyone for support over holiday season

The Accomack County Salvation Army Unit thanked everyone for their support both financially and those who volunteered as bell ringers for the holiday season. According to President Leah Trader, doners and volunteers were “incredibly generous with their time and monetary donations which allowed the unit to be of assistance to county citizens in their time of need.”

Trader continued, ” it is our mission to be of assistane to the residents of Accomack County.If you would like to join us by becoming a volunteer team member pleas contact us at 757-710-0187.”