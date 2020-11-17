Yet another familiar tradition has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Accomack County Salvation Army Service Unit announced on Monday they will be forgoing this year’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Annually, volunteers ring bells in front of busy store fronts asking shoppers to donate their change and small bills to help those in need.

The Salvation Army released the following statement:

“To The Citizens of Accomack County, we regret to inform you that due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we will not be hosting our Annual Red Kettle Campaign. However there are still many people with limited funds and need assistance. We are asking the Community to please help us by continuing to provide financial support. In lieu of the Red Kettle Campaign, we are accepting donations via check or money order if you find it in your heart. All money raised in Accomack County stays in Accomack. Please send donations to P. O. Box 3451 Onley, VA. All donations will be appreciated. Thank you in advance for your support.”

.