Salisbury man incarcerated following high speed chase in Accomack County over weekend

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on February 12, 2024 at approximately 1:04 a.m., a deputy with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane of travel on Lankford Highway in the Tasley area.

The deputy activated his emergency equipment and siren. The vehicle failed to stop and traveled through the Town of Accomac at speeds in excess of 75 mph. The vehicle returned to Lankford Highway and continued North at speeds in excess of 100 mph, eventually wrecking in Bloxom, Virginia. Two occupants exited the vehicle and continued to flee the scene. The driver was apprehended and the second occupant evaded apprehension.

The driver, Malachi Tull, 21, of Salisbury, Maryland, was transported to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Tull was charged with felony eluding, driving without a license, and maliciously shooting at or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle. He was remanded to the Accomack County Jail with bail denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.