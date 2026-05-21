Sailfest merch now on sale

Cape Charles Main Street is encouraging residents and visitors to prepare for SailFest Cape Charles™ as the maritime-themed festival returns June 19-21 in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Organizers recently announced that official SailFest merchandise is now available for purchase through the Cape Charles Main Street website and at the organization’s office located at 718 Randolph Avenue in Cape Charles. Available merchandise includes t-shirts, hats, tumblers and other event-themed items ahead of the three-day festival.

SailFest Cape Charles™ is expected to bring a variety of maritime attractions and family-friendly activities to the Eastern Shore community. Festival organizers say visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy free deck tours of tall ships, view oyster buy boats and military vessels, and participate in a range of entertainment and educational activities throughout the weekend.

Planned attractions include live music performances, history lectures, nautical workshops, face painting, fireworks and additional waterfront activities designed to celebrate the region’s maritime heritage.

The festival is part of broader America 250 commemorations recognizing the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary. Onancock will host Onancock Sails Forward June 12-14, which will feature the tall ship Lady Maryland at the wharf. The ship will be open for tours and special sails, and the event will include live music, special events and a spectacular fireworks show.

Additional information about SailFest Cape Charles™, including merchandise sales and event details, is available through Cape Charles Main Street.