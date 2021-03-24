Sabbatini

A Farmville man who serves as a college dean has been hired to be the new executive director of the ESVA Chamber of Commerce and the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission.

Robert Sabbatini, who serves as dean of students at Hampden-Sydney College and already owns a home on the Eastern Shore, was chosen as “the best candidate from a talented and diverse pool of applicants,” according to the chairman of the chamber board.

He replaces Robie Marsh, who has served the chamber since 2017 and accepted a position with A&N Electric Cooperative.

“I am ecstatic Robert and his family have accepted our offer,” said Board Chairman Will Russell. “Not only are we getting an extremely qualified candidate, we are also bringing a young family to our area.

“I know Sabbatini will continue to build on the great work done by outgoing Executive Director Robie Marsh.”

Sabbatini was chosen by a joint hiring committee composed of directors from the chamber and tourism commissioners.

As dean, Sabbatini oversaw all facets of student life at the liberal arts college. He was originally born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but at a young age his family moved to southwest Virginia.

His mother is descended from the Watts family from the Eastern Shore.

“The charm of the Eastern Shore, its people, and the landscape are what drew our family here,” said Sabbatini.

“I am very happy to be a part of the opportunities the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Commission bring to the people and businesses of the Shore, and I am excited to advocate and promote for them.”

Sabbatini and his wife Donna have two children and will relocate to the home they own here. He will begin in late April.

“The Tourism Commission looks forward to leveraging Robert’s broad experience to continue the outstanding relationship the Tourism Commission and the Chamber have developed in order to drive more tourism opportunities into our two counties,” said Tourism Commission Chairman John Coker, who also served on the hiring committee.

Russell thanked board members of the chamber and commission for their work during the hiring process.

“We feel Robert is the right person to continue the partnership between the two organizations that help promote the Eastern Shore’s businesses and tourism opportunities efficiently and responsibly.”

