Dr. Sandra Balmoria of Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Atlantic Community Health Center was awarded the Charles Crowder, Jr. Award by the Virginia Rural Health Association on Nov. 20 in Martinsville, VA. The annual reward recognizes outstanding individual commitment and service to the advancement of rural health in Virginia.

Dr. Balmoria was nominated for the award due to her outstanding ability to educate both medical students and patients including starting Rural Health’s “Walk With a Doc” program; her leading role in Rural Health’s migrant health program; and her work to improve the problem of low birth weight infants born on the Shore. She is also a strong proponent of effective, long acting birth control and in addition to providing this service, she has educated multiple Rural Health providers and helped them be certified and privileged to provide the service as well. (See esrh.org or leave a message at 757-414-0400, ext. 1985, for more information about the Walk With a Doc program.)

Dr. John Moore now serves on an selectively chosen team of spokespeople for the American Diabetes Association to advocate for increased awareness of the disease and improvement in funding for diabetes research. In January Dr. Moore moves from Rural Health’s Onley Community Health Center to Rural Health’s Chincoteague Island Community Health Center. He will see patients at the Chincoteague center part time.

