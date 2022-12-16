The Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. Board of Directors has announced that current Chief Human Resources Officer Jeannette Edwards will serve as interim chief executive officer beginning Jan. 27, 2023.

“I am honored to have been selected and look forward to serving the community in this role,” said Edwards. “Rural Health has a dynamic group of employees and I am excited to be a part of new initiatives to address unmet needs in our area while continuing our role as the primary care provider of choice on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.”

Edwards will step into the role when Matt Clay departs as CEO. She will immediately begin working with Clay, senior leadership and the human resources team on the transition. Clay has accepted a position in Florida to be closer to family.

Edwards joined Rural Health in 2000 and has led human resources, and spearheaded fund raising efforts to include capital campaigns and community outreach efforts during her tenure. She will lead the organization, and continue execution of the strategic plan, while the Rural Health Board CEO selection committee searches for a permanent replacement. The permanent CEO role will be open to both internal and external applicants.