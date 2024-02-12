Rural Health Express Care achieves milestone

February 12, 2024
Eastern Shore Rural Health Express Care

Express Care is now fully accredited

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Express Care received full accreditation from the Urgent Care Association in January.

Accreditation demonstrates Rural Health’s commitment to having knowledgeable providers offer quality care safely and effectively. The center in Onley is the only walk in urgent care operated by a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the state.

Rural Health, which is a FQHC, opened Express Care in May 2023 after a community needs assessment showed the need for urgent care on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Express Care sees an average of 1,300 patients every month.

