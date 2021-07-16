By Linda Cicoira

A 21-year-old former Eastern Shore native startled spectators and officials in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday when he had an anxiety attack in his adjacent holding cell during the middle of a murder case and made banging noises that sounded like the building was under attack.

Two deputies left the room and Tra’quan Terrell Timmons, formerly of Lankford Highway in Tasley, was eventually ushered over to the Accomack Jail. He was brought back to the courthouse a short time later for his hearing.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III sentenced Timmons to four years in prison with all but a year suspended for grand larceny of Johnny Irvin’s vehicle in May 2019. He was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to make $4,000 in restitution by the end of 2023. He pleaded guilty to the offense in April. In June, Timmons did not show up for his sentencing hearing because he said he was mistakenly being held in a Maryland jail for stealing a vehicle. Lewis dismissed a charge of failure to appear.

Timmons repeatedly apologized for his crime. He said he had saved $800 towards restitution but it was at his Virginia Beach home. “I know right from wrong now,” he said. “I’m trying to do stuff a different way … I moved from Accomack because I was getting in too much trouble. When I moved over there (to Virginia Beach) I felt like it was a fresh start.”

Lewis wasn’t convinced Timmons had learned his lesson. He noted that Timmons was driving without a license when he was picked up in Maryland.

