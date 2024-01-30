RT 602 in. Belle Haven closing for construction

Beginning as early as Jan. 29, Route 602 (Lee Street) will be closed to through traffic between Route 178 (Belle Haven Road) and east of Darby’s Wharf Lane, as contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation continue construction on the Route 602 Roadway Improvements Project, spanning between Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Starting as early as Monday, Jan. 29, this portion of Route 602 will be closed to through traffic with a signed detour in place. The detour will continue to be utilized when construction moves to the Northampton County (Cemetery Road) portion of the project, which spans between east of Darby’s Wharf Lane and Route 183 (Occohannock Neck Road). The detour is expected to remain in place through the duration of construction, estimated to be late spring 2025.

While the road may occasionally reopen intermittently to a single lane of alternating traffic in each direction, through traffic is encouraged to utilize the detour route in place during construction. Access to all private property and the two cemeteries on Route 602 (Lee Street) will be maintained at all times.

The detour will direct motorists traveling from Accomack County to follow Route 178 (Belle Haven Road) to Route 13 (Lankford Highway) to Route 183 (Occohannock Neck Road) to Route 602 (Cemetery Road). The route would be reversed if traveling from Northampton County.

The $5.5 million construction contract to improve and extend the life of the roadway was awarded to Branscome, Inc. in October 2023. Construction is estimated to be complete as early as late spring 2025. All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

For additional information on the project, visit the project webpage at https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/hampton-roads-district/route-602-cemetery-road-lee-street-improvements/.