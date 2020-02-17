Onancock, VA – The American Red Cross (ARC) plans a blood drive for February 19 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital from 11am – 3pm in the hospital’s conference room.

Donors of all blood types are welcome, as are Power Red donors.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets for patients in need of transfusions. Blood is needed for accident victims, surgical patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no artificial substitute for blood.

Blood donation requirements include a minimum weight of 110 pounds and minimum age of 17. A 16-year old may donate blood with written parental consent. There is no upper age limit for donating blood.

People who use insulin, daily aspirin, antidepressants, and medicine for hormone replacement, blood pressure, thyroid, and cholesterol CAN give blood.

Donors are encouraged to eat a meal prior to giving blood and drink plenty of water.

No appointment is necessary, but having one will speed the process. Make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SMHosp.

