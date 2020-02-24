Onancock, Va. – Riverside Urology Specialists on the Eastern Shore welcomes board-certified Urologist Jack W. Lambert, M.D.

Originally from Tennessee, Lambert has lived in Hampton Roads since 2008. He earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee and completed his urology residency, as well as a robotic surgery and endourology fellowship, at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Board-certified by the American Board of Urology, Lambert’s areas of expertise include robotic surgery, endourologic procedures, vasectomy, kidney stones, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, erectile dysfunction, incontinence and men’s wellness. He has extensive experience in clinical research.

Lambert said he finds the rapidly evolving specialty of urology exciting and enjoys being able to provide long-term continuity of care for his patients.

His medical philosophy remains rooted in a deep desire to make patients his number-one priority, and he continually looks for ways to improve their health.

Lambert chose to practice with Riverside on the Eastern Shore because he found the region to be one of the most unique landscapes and cultures on the East Coast, especially enjoying the area’s fishing, boating and golfing offerings.

Riverside Urology Specialists – Shore is located at 20486 Market Street in Onancock, Virginia. To learn more about the practice, or to make an appointment, call 757-302-2700 or visit riversideonline.com/schedule.

.