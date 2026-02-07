RSMH Auxiliary to host Fire & Ice on Feb. 28

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary announces its 4th annual Fire & Ice event to be held on February 28 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Mallards at the Wharf in Onancock. This indoor/outdoor event is a great opportunity to catch up with friends and dispel the winter blues while waiting for spring to arrive.

Tickets are $80 per person and include hearty fare, s’mores, firepits and a complimentary drink from the bar. A bourbon tasting is also available for purchase, adding an extra touch of warmth regardless of the weather.

The Auxiliary thanks early sponsors Accomack Storage, Lynn Gayle, High N Dry, Bev and Charlie Misuna and State Farm Bart Holland for supporting Fire & Ice.

Tickets are available for purchase through the post pinned to the top of www.Facebook.com/riversideshorememorial or online at https://bit.ly/fire-ice-2026.