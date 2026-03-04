RSMH Auxiliary Offers Online Auction

March 4, 2026
RIVERSIDE Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock

The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is hosting an online auction through March 18th. Proceeds from the auction will support patient care and team member continuing education at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Items in the auction include vacation accommodations, framed original local art, an impressive luxury bourbon basket, a twilight cruise on Onancock Creek, baked goods, home decor and more.

Go to https://auxauction2026.cbo.io to join the bidding fun.

The Auxiliary is a leader in supporting local health care since its inception in the 1920s even before the construction of the original hospital. In addition to the online auction, the Auxiliary hosts the Hospital Ball, the Fire & Ice party, the Festival of Lights and the Althea Shelton Carousel Gift Shop in the hospital lobby.

