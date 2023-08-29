Rough week ahead for Eastern Shore surf

With Hurricane Franklin followed by Hurricane Idalia comes very hazardous conditions on the Eastern Shore’s ocean beaches for the next several days.

Franklin is expected to reach category 4 status briefly as it moves west of Bermuda over the next few days. Idalia is expected to move across the outer banks as a tropical storm later this week. Both storms are expected to churn up the Atlantic Ocean creating rough surf and strong rip currents along our barrier islands.

In addition, coming off of a full moon cycle could generate minor to moderate flooding as the storms pass by. Residents are urged to stay away from the ocean beaches until the storms move away. Hopefully conditions will moderate so that end of the summer beach goers can get in another trip on Labor Day.

However everyone should monitor the progress of Idalia in case the track of the storm moves its effects closer to our area.